When COVID-19 accelerated customer movement into mobile and online banking solutions — and triggered consumers to push their funds into bank accounts — banks that had made investments in the digital customer experience were positioned to capitalize. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Radius Bank President and CEO Mike Butler discusses the branchless bank’s fintech-forward strategy and how it helped the bank double account openings in the post-pandemic environment, a core part of the bank’s deposit-focused strategy.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Butler also discusses:

Radius Bank’s “banking as a service” partnerships with fintech firms and how it vets potential partners to “create an Amazon-like experience for our clients.”

The bank’s pending acquisition by nonbank fintech firm Lending Club and how the deal may rebundle some core banking functions in the combined organization.

How fintech firms have prepared for the economic downturn.

The persistent value of the traditional banking bundle of lending, payments and insured deposits.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

In this episode: