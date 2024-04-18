SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY DATASCAN

Your community bank is the financial heart of the region. Businesses and families count on your services to keep loan decisions close to home. Relationships in your communities matter most. In doing so, community banks play an essential role in keeping money moving in your area. However, an opportunity may still need to be discovered: commercial lending for dealerships.

Whether it’s Chevy trucks, Toro lawn mowers or Suzuki motorcycles, supporting your local dealerships is a great way to diversify your portfolio and build relationships with more businesses in your servicing area. Managing a dealer’s commercial lending portfolio has traditionally relied on spreadsheets or even paper systems to calculate risk and handle inventory management. There are countless small details to coordinate and execute, especially regarding accrual methods, billing processes, GL reporting, and portfolio management, which can result in inefficiencies and errors.

It’s All Here With DataScan

At DataScan, we offer a comprehensive Connected Commercial Ecosystem that streamlines dealer commercial lending processes. Our ecosystem streamlines processes from application submission and credit underwriting to loan disbursal. We lead with data-driven decision-making, revolutionizing the way businesses access capital. Everything your business needs to be successful in dealer commercial lending is in one convenient place.

With DataScan’s Connected Commercial Ecosystem, your community or regional bank can efficiently manage your dealer commercial portfolio in a single, integrated system. As the leader in wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management solutions, we empower banks like yours to manage loans effectively and reduce risk, all with the convenience of our connected commercial ecosystem.

Our Connected Commercial Ecosystem represents a paradigm shift in dealer commercial lending, unlocking new possibilities for lenders and borrowers. This groundbreaking approach simplifies operations, strengthens risk management, and enhances the customer journey by leveraging technology, data analytics, and customer-centric principles. As the financial services industry continues to evolve, DataScan stands as a testament to the power of innovation in driving growth, efficiency, and sustainability in commercial lending.

About DataScan

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, DataScan is the leader in providing lenders with wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management solutions. Lenders successfully manage their businesses and reduce risk by relying on our knowledge and expertise. We continue to transform dealer commercial lending with our connected commercial ecosystem that streamlines operations for lenders.

For more information about our Connected Commercial Ecosystem, please contact us at contact@onedatascan.com or visit us at www.onedatascan.com.