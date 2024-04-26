State regulators today closed Republic First Bank, doing business under the Republic Bank brand, in Philadelphia, and appointed the FDIC as receiver. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank agreed to assume substantially all of the failed bank’s $4 billion in deposits and to purchase substantially all of its $6 billion in assets. The FDIC estimated that the failure—the first of 2024—will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $667 million.
