The Automated Clearing House Network handled 8.2 billion payments valued at $20.7 trillion in the first quarter of 2024, led by a 47% increase in same-day payments, Nacha announced today. There were 273.7 million same-day ACH payments in Q1 valued at $719 billion, up 27.2% from a year earlier. Same-day ACH volume in March was 95.6 million, averaging more than 4.5 million payments per day, both all-time monthly highs since same-day ACH launched.

Business-to-business payment growth remained strong, with 1.7 billion payments in Q1, a 10.8% increase, according to Nacha. Consumer internet-initiated debits increased 7.4% from a year earlier, with 2.6 billion payments. Their value was $1.5 trillion, up more than 5%, and accounted for 56.6% of all ACH debits in the quarter.