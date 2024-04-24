The FDIC today announced four new members of the agency’s Minority Depository Institutions Subcommittee to the Advisory Committee on Community Banking. They are:
- John Tom Anderson, president and CEO of F&M Bank, Edmond, Oklahoma
- John Lewis, president and CEO of the Harbor Bank of Maryland, Baltimore
- Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank, Miami
- Arturo Ortega, chairman and CEO of Freedom Bank, Alamo, Texas
The MDI Subcommittee serves as a resource to the FDIC and informs the agency’s strategies to fulfill its statutory goals for MDIs. The subcommittee also provides a platform for MDIs to collaborate, build partnerships and showcase the work of MDIs in their communities. Subcommittee members next meet on May 1.