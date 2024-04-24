The FDIC today announced four new members of the agency’s Minority Depository Institutions Subcommittee to the Advisory Committee on Community Banking. They are:

John Tom Anderson, president and CEO of F&M Bank, Edmond, Oklahoma

John Lewis, president and CEO of the Harbor Bank of Maryland, Baltimore

Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank, Miami

Arturo Ortega, chairman and CEO of Freedom Bank, Alamo, Texas

The MDI Subcommittee serves as a resource to the FDIC and informs the agency’s strategies to fulfill its statutory goals for MDIs. The subcommittee also provides a platform for MDIs to collaborate, build partnerships and showcase the work of MDIs in their communities. Subcommittee members next meet on May 1.