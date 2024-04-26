OFAC took significant sanctions actions over the last week on the Iran and terrorism-related sanctions programs:
Iran-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Network of Entities, Individuals and Vessels Supporting Iranian Military: OFAC on April 25 sanctioned over one dozen entities, individuals, and vessels that played a central role in facilitating and financing the sale of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which itself is involved in supporting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Among the designees include a main front company that oversees MODAFL’s commercial activities, Sahara Thunder, vessels, a cargo airline, and companies involved in the shipment of Iranian commodities. Read more.
- OFAC Designates Cyber Actors Targeting U.S. Companies and Government Agencies: OFAC on April 23 sanctioned two companies and four individuals involved in malicious cyber activity on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC). The designees targeted more than a dozen U.S. companies and government entities through cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks. In conjunction with OFAC’s action, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is unsealing an indictment against the four individuals for their roles in cyber activity targeting U.S. entities. Read more.
Terrorism-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions West African Terrorist Group: OFAC on April 23 sanctioned two leaders of al-Qa’ida-aligned terrorist group, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) for hostage-taking of U.S. persons in West Africa. OFAC designated these individuals pursuant to Executive Order 14078, “Bolstering Efforts To Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained United States Nationals Home,” which targets those involved in, hostage-taking of a U.S. national or the wrongful detention of a U.S. national abroad. The Department of State concurrently designated five JNIM leaders pursuant to E.O. 14078, and designated two additional leaders of JNIM, pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended. Read more.