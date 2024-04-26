The FDIC today announced five new members of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking. They are:
- Marlene Barkheimer, CEO of Farmers State Bank, West Salem, Ohio
- Heidi Brown, EVP at Citizens State Bank, Sheldon, Iowa
- Carolyn Crockett, president and chief credit officer at First Security Bank of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Lloyd DeVaux, CEO of Sunstate Bank, Miami
- Norman Plumstead, president and CEO of Honor Bank, Honor, Michigan
Composed of a cross-section of community bankers from around the country, the FDIC advisory committee shares input on a broad range of community bank policy and regulatory matters. The committee will next meet on May 2.