The FDIC today announced five new members of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking. They are:

Marlene Barkheimer, CEO of Farmers State Bank, West Salem, Ohio

Heidi Brown, EVP at Citizens State Bank, Sheldon, Iowa

Carolyn Crockett, president and chief credit officer at First Security Bank of Nevada, Las Vegas

Lloyd DeVaux, CEO of Sunstate Bank, Miami

Norman Plumstead, president and CEO of Honor Bank, Honor, Michigan

Composed of a cross-section of community bankers from around the country, the FDIC advisory committee shares input on a broad range of community bank policy and regulatory matters. The committee will next meet on May 2.