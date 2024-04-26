Bank survey: Finance officers optimistic about economic outlook
Nearly six in 10 chief finance officers at U.S. businesses are positive about the three-year outlook for the economy, although...
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 2.8% in April compared to the month prior, landing at 77.2, according...
Personal income increased 0.5%, or $122 billion, in March, the Commerce Department said.
The FDIC announced five new members of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking.
The FDIC Board tabled two resolutions concerning bank control after both failed to gain majority support, with their sponsors promising...
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.17% this week, up from last week when it averaged 7.1%.
