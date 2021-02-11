Podcast: How One Community Bank Opens Opportunities for Career Growth



As an early-career CPA, Carissa Rodeheaver began her community banking career as a trust administrator nearly three decades ago. Now, she’s at the same bank, as chairman, president and CEO of Oakland, Maryland-based First United Bank and Trust.

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — Rodeheaver discusses her path to the C-suite and the strategies she employs at First United to provide leadership opportunities to rising generations of community bankers. Rodeheaver also discusses her efforts to bring gender balance to the board at First United and set the right tone from the top.

