Two-thirds of respondents in a survey of its customers by the winner in the public relations category of the 2024 ABA Brand Slam Awards reported that community support mattered in their bank choice. And a full 20% noted that it is the main reason. One customer noted: “They support the local communities better than any other financial businesses.”

The team at Wisconsin’s Bank Five Nine knew just who would star in the resulting campaign: the bank’s CEO himself, Tim Schneider.

Once a month, Schneider makes unannounced visits to a local business or non-profit organization in one of the communities the bank serves. The bank’s marketing team shares hints and clues on its social media channels about the location, community and nature of the treat. This interactive approach encourages followers to guess the upcoming location, driving engagement and excitement. The bank showcases photos and stories from the visit on social platforms, highlighting the positive impact and community reactions.

“Tim’s authentic engagement with the business owner and his willingness to connect directly with customers are key drivers of the campaign’s success,” says Heather Dewey, Bank Five Nine’s social media manager / officer, who answered our questions about the campaign:

Can you describe these visits to local businesses by your CEO? What does he do that has made the campaign successful?

The “Tim’s Treat” campaign is designed to bring surprise and joy to local communities by having our CEO, Tim Schneider, visit our business customers to treat their customers to unexpected ‘treats.’ These can range from gift cards and free meals and special deals. For instance, Tim recently surprised customers at Dunn Brothers Coffee by serving them and covering the cost of their coffee orders. In another instance, he visited a local boutique and handed out gift cards, allowing people to shop for something they wanted with the cost covered.

Additionally, Tim has paid for hair appointments, lunches, groceries and even vet appointments — it all depends on where we are and the opportunity available.

Tim’s authentic engagement with the business owner and his willingness to connect directly with customers are key drivers of the campaign’s success. If individuals want to engage in conversation, Tim is more than happy to chat, answer questions and make meaningful connections, making these visits even more memorable. We also learn a lot from customers too! This campaign reflects Tim’s personal values and his genuine desire to build stronger connections with our communities, while also demonstrating our mission to make lives better at Bank Five Nine.

How does your theme “Make Lives Better” integrate into this campaign? Does your bank do something for these businesses, etc.

Our mission to “Make Lives Better” is at the heart of Tim’s Treat. We directly support our local business customers by purchasing from them, which boosts their sales and increases visibility for their products or services. By sharing clues on social media about Tim’s locations, we also try to drive foot traffic and raise awareness, benefiting these businesses. Even for those individuals who don’t come because of the clues, the surprise visits still make their day by creating unexpected moments of joy, which enhances their experience at that business. This positive interaction strengthens the connection between businesses and their customers, while also supporting the business owners through increased engagement and exposure. It helps foster a sense of community, providing a positive experience that benefits both businesses and their customers.

What have your CEO and your marketing team learned by visiting local businesses? What has been the response?

Tim and the marketing team have learned that personal, face-to-face engagement leaves a lasting impact. Customers and business owners are incredibly appreciative of the thoughtfulness behind the visits. Whether it’s a surprise gift card or covering adoption fees, people respond with excitement, gratitude, and often surprise. The positive feedback reinforces that small, unexpected acts of kindness can generate goodwill and strengthen customer loyalty. We’ve also seen a rise in social media engagement as people share their experiences and spread the word.

How are businesses selected to visit?

The businesses we visit are generally Bank Five Nine customers. Each month, we rotate to different communities, so we get multi-community reach and varied impact. We encourage our branch managers to provide input on businesses they’d like to visit when we are within their market. This allows us to engage our local teams and strengthen their relationships.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive — business owners and customers alike are excited to see us in person and appreciate the recognition. These visits help foster emotional loyalty, creating brand advocates who not only feel valued by the bank but also share their positive experiences with others.

Will the campaign be on-going?

When creating campaigns, we know it’s important for them to reflect who we truly are. This makes them not only easier to execute but also more effective. Tim’s Treat embodies our commitment to community, showing how and why we’re different in a way that resonates with the people we serve. At its heart, the campaign reflects our mission to make lives better — because sometimes, it’s the small things that make a big impact. Tim’s Treat is an ongoing initiative, and we plan to continue the campaign throughout the year. It’s an effective and fun way for us to connect with the community, showcase our personality as a bank and brand, and live our mission of Making Lives Better.