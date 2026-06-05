Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in April. Total outstanding credit increased to $5,153.1 trillion during the month, up 0.4% from March’s revised total of $5,132.4 trillion.

Total outstanding revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased at an annual rate of 0.87% to $1.348.7 trillion. Total outstanding non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 0.23% to $3,804.4 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 42.2% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.7% and 18.1%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.