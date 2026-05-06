As a community bank president and past chair of the Ohio Bankers League, Jenny Saunders has been part of many conversations with top policymakers on bank issues. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Nexcess — Saunders, who recently retired as president of FCBank, discusses how she discussed stablecoin and cryptocurrency issues with members of Congress.

“If there’s something that you don’t necessarily agree with, then what’s the solution?”Saunders encourages bankers to think through how to describe alternatives, as well as unintentional consequences of particular approaches — and to find common ground on issues like fraud where bankers can find common ground across the policy community.

Saunders also discusses her experience leading in banks of all sizes, career advice for bankers and what the bank policy landscape looks like from the Buckeye State.

This episode is presented by Nexcess:

In this episode