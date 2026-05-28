On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Nexcess — Texas banker Ryan Coaxum joins the show to discuss how he was welcomed into the banking community as an employee, and how he tries to bring that same feeling of welcome to the people he serves in his job as head of community development and external affairs at Moody Bank.

“You want to feel wanted, you want to feel like what you are doing, no matter what scale you’re on, that it is important to them. And that’s what I’m trying to get out, specifically in communities that are underserved or underbanked,” says Coaxum. He discusses what the community development function looks like at Moody Bank, including its participation in the Bank On program and its Palm Pathways mortgage program.

Coaxum, a past winner of the ABA Emerging Leader Award and current chair of ABA’s Emerging Leaders Council, also talks about how being involved in ABA as an emerging leader has boosted his career and helped him dive into advocacy on behalf of the industry.

This episode is presented by Nexcess:

In this episode