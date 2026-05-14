In an environment with higher-yielding options, how can banks compete for effectively for deposits? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Nexcess — Marc Womack, who leads the U.S. consumer deposits franchise at TD Bank, discusses his approach to maximizing data, customizing deposit offerings, developing valuable product bundles and using both physical and digital touchpoints to meet consumer needs.

“There is a lot of money in movement and people are looking to optimize yield, but they’re balancing that with their overall financial goals and are not just making the exclusive decision to go with an institution just because they have the highest yield,” Womack says. “That may be the only product or service that they actually offer that customer needs at that particular point in time, and they may have other needs that are broader than that one particular product or service.”

This episode is presented by Nexcess:

In this episode