Consumer credit increased in April
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in April.
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8% in April.
FinCEN issued an advisory warning financial institutions “to be vigilant against risks presented by the unlawful employment of illegal aliens.” The advisory was jointly issued with the FDIC, OOC, NCUA and IRS.
Two lawmakers have released a draft bipartisan bill to establish a national regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, including increased penalties for AI-enabled fraud and temporary preemption of state laws regulating AI models.
ABA announced Jacob Moore as the recipient of its 2026 ABA Banking Research Dissertation Grant. The program provides economics or finance doctoral graduate students with $40,000 for one academic year to conduct research on the banking industry.
A group of the nation’s largest banks announced today that the Clearing House is launching an initiative to enable the clearing and settlement of tokenized deposits between banks.
ABA economists see evidence of a strengthening labor market that continues to grow despite price pressures. Job market strength should continue to support consumer loan demand and credit performance.
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