SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY SS&C BLACK DIAMOND

For today’s high-net-worth families (HNW), financial complexity is a given. They expect every aspect of their finances — trusts, investments, tax strategies, philanthropy and more — to connect seamlessly in a secure, digital-first relationship. When that integration is missing, the relationship between a wealth manager and their client is weakened.

The most successful firms are redefining what exceptional service means by uniting trust and wealth management technology into a single, modern experience. Our whitepaper, Meeting the Needs of High-Net-Worth Families, demonstrates how forward-thinking wealth management companies are securing loyalty across generations.

A Convergence Long in the Making

For years, trust administration and investment management operated on parallel tracks. That separation no longer reflects how clients think about their wealth, as families want everything connected: their strategy, information platform and advisor relationship.

Firms that leverage modern technology will deepen relationships across generations. Those that don’t risk losing relevance, clients and assets. In fact, the numbers say:

55% of high-net-worth clients say digital capabilities influence their choice of firm [1]

47% are dissatisfied with their current digital experience [2]

43% of family offices have experienced a cyberattack in the last two years[3]

Technology That Connects and Protects

Serving HNW families requires both the ability to manage complexity and the commitment to protect it. With scalable precision and intuitive access, SS&C Black Diamond® Wealth Solutions enables wealth and trust management companies to tailor every interaction while maintaining operational efficiency, including:

Managing complex family structures

Integrating trust and investment data across generations

Delivering real-time consolidated reporting through a personalized experience

Security is equally important. HNW families often operate across jurisdictions, entities and generations, each with its own privacy and protection requirements. Meeting those needs means going beyond firewalls and compliance policies to deploy technology that can:

Provide role-based access that respects a family’s structure

Maintain audit trails that meet fiduciary standards

Apply encryption and controls

By combining powerful technology with robust security, firms can offer clients peace of mind while delivering the connected, digital-first relationship they expect.

While the trust and wealth management businesses are evolving, it is fundamentally about relationships. Building the right technological foundation now will go a long way toward strengthening relationships for years to come.