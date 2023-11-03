Podcast: Building trust by bringing the bank into the workplace

“When we’re able to take banking to them, at a place where they already have trust with their employer, that’s a bridge,” says Jennifer Huffman of Atlantic Union Bank’s workplace banking product. “From there we’re able to grow that relationship.”

In the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — Huffman provides an overview of Atlantic Union’s Solutions Banking product, which brings consumer accounts into more than 2,300 small and midsize business clients of the bank. She discusses how it fits into Atlantic Union’s organic growth strategy, how the program developed and how it furthers the bank’s financial inclusion and financial financial wellness goals.

Huffman also discusses her career journey at Atlantic Union Bank, describes her role in the bank’s Women’s Inclusion Network and shares her tips for leadership and career development as one of ABA’s Emerging Leader Award winners for 2023.

