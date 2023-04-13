Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Tim Shangle speaks to ABA's 2023 Emerging Leaders Forum. Photo by Ralph Alswang
Tim Shangle speaks to ABA's 2023 Emerging Leaders Forum. Photo by Ralph Alswang

Podcast: The just-do-it mindset in community bank innovation

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Community Banking, Featured, Technology

How can community bank emerging leaders take initiative in innovation? The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — features a conversation with Tim Shangle, AVP for innovation and data analytics at ChoiceOne Bank in Sparta, Michigan. Shangle, who is also vice chair of ABA’s Emerging Leaders Council, advises bankers to take small steps and explore what new technologies — say, ChatGPT — can do. Shangle also discusses his own unusual career path from seminary training into banking and how he carved out a niche for himself as a go-to for innovation.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions.

In this episode:

Tim Shangle AVP, Innovation and Data Analytics ChoiceOne Bank

Tim Shangle
AVP, Innovation and Data Analytics
ChoiceOne Bank

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

Share.

Related Posts