Podcast: The just-do-it mindset in community bank innovation

How can community bank emerging leaders take initiative in innovation? The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — features a conversation with Tim Shangle, AVP for innovation and data analytics at ChoiceOne Bank in Sparta, Michigan. Shangle, who is also vice chair of ABA’s Emerging Leaders Council, advises bankers to take small steps and explore what new technologies — say, ChatGPT — can do. Shangle also discusses his own unusual career path from seminary training into banking and how he carved out a niche for himself as a go-to for innovation.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions.



In this episode: