Final results show consumer sentiment declined 2.2 points in April to 77.2, 13.5 points higher than one year ago. The Current Economic Conditions Index fell 3.5 points from the previous month to 79.0, 10.5 points higher than previous year-ago levels. The Consumer Expectations Index decreased 1.4 points from March, although still 15.4 points higher than the April 2023 Index.

“Consumer sentiment continued to plateau and was virtually unchanged for the third month in a row. Since January, sentiment has remained remarkably stable within a very narrow 2.5 index point range, well under the 4.8 points necessary for a statistically significant difference in readings. The long-run business outlook inched up to reach its highest reading since June 2021, while views of personal finances softened. Different parts of the population exhibited offsetting changes this month. Republicans posted notable declines in sentiment this month, whereas Democrats and Independents did not. Sentiment for younger consumers rose, in contrast to middle-aged and older adults whose sentiment changed little or fell. Overall, consumers continue to express uncertainty about the future trajectory of the economy pending the outcomes of the upcoming election, but at this time there is no evidence that global geopolitical factors are on the forefront of consumers’ minds,” said University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

Year-ahead inflation expectations ticked up from 2.9% last month to 3.2% this month. Long-run inflation expectations also edged up, from 2.8% last month to 3.0% this month; they have been within the narrow 2.9-3.1% range for 29 of the last 33 months. Long-run inflation expectations remain elevated relative to the 2.2-2.6% range seen in the two years pre-pandemic.

Read the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release.