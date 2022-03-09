Podcast: How Multigenerational Directors and Engaged Employees Drive Bank Independence

For nearly 200 years, Millbury National Bank has stayed independent as a commercially focused community bank in Massachusetts. Part of that independent tradition owes to the bank’s history of multigenerational stewardship, says President and CEO Kate Marcum on the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by IntraFi Network. Six of the bank’s seven directors are at least the second generation in their family to serve on the bank’s board, and five are third- or fourth-generation directors.

The bank also has a long-tenured staff, and Chief Operating Officer John Latino discusses how investment in leadership development and employee experience helps the bank succeed, which in tern protects its mission and independence and thus “completes the circle.”

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



In this episode: