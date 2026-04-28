President Trump yesterday formally withdrew his nomination of Sean Plankey to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Trump nominated Plankey last year to lead the agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is charged with guarding the nation’s infrastructure against cyber threats. Plankey, who is global leader for cybersecurity software at WTW, asked to be removed from consideration after the Senate was unable to muster the votes needed for his confirmation, according to Politico.

CISA has been without a formal leader since Director Jen Easterly resigned at the beginning of Trump’s term. In addition, the White House has proposed to cut CISA’s budget by roughly 30%, according to Cybersecurity Dive.