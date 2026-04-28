By Karen Kroll

About 68 million people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. The Hispanic population is forecast to increase to nearly 100 million by 2060, Statista reports.

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A strategic approach for banks to reach this market is key, says Amanda Swanson, senior director with Cornerstone Advisors. “You just can’t say that we’re going to translate our website to Spanish and have some bilingual individuals,” she says.

To start, it’s important to gain an understanding of the community, how its members tend to view banking and the process they might use to choose a bank, Swanson points out. This often requires being active within the community and engaging in conversations with the people who live there, she says. Next steps include developing a business model and strategy that can attract the market, she says.

Cultivating any new market, including the Hispanic market, requires a long-term, authentic commitment, Swanson says. “It’s not something institutions can approach as a short-term initiative or a marketing campaign,” she says. Success comes from consistently investing in understanding the community’s needs, building trust over time and aligning products, services and experiences in ways that are culturally relevant and accessible. Without that sustained effort, it’s difficult to create meaningful engagement or lasting relationships, she adds.

“Bankers should be alert for questions some community members might hesitate to ask, worried they will look silly,” says Christina Zanca, SVP and marketing director with $3.2 billion Ponce Bank, with locations across New York City and New Jersey. “They may need to help some potential clients gain financial literacy and then learn about the American banking system and how it can help them achieve their financial goals.

An individual who speaks English as a second language and has had a less-than-friendly experience in one bank may hesitate to try a different one, Zanca says. Rebuilding that trust takes time, consistency and genuine effort, she says. It also takes cultural understanding and commitment.

These banks have effectively reached out to Hispanic markets in their communities:

North Shore Bank: Immersed in the community

At North Shore Bank in Brookfield, Wisconsin, making connections with the large Hispanic population that resides within its market area is part of the institution’s larger mission, says Alfredo Martin, community engagement manager with the $2.5 billion institution. The goal is to serve all communities, including the Hispanic community, and help them understand the U.S. financial system so they’re better positioned to achieve their goals, Martin says.

At times, it’s easy to assume everyone has access to and understands basic financial information, but that’s not always the case. “If we do not identify what they need, then we are not going to be able to help them,” Martin says. Once clients gain this knowledge, they can see the steps needed to take to, for instance, establish credit and eventually become a homeowner, he adds.

With the bank’s support, Martin has formed partnerships with multiple civic organizations, including the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin. He regularly conducts bilingual financial seminars and hosts weekly radio segments that cover financial topics. He also participates in community festivals and celebrations. His involvement he says, is aimed at showing that the bank’s efforts are genuine and it is serious about helping the groups’ members achieve their financial goals.

Sunrise Banks: Meeting customers where they are

“We want our customers to feel seen, heard and respected, regardless of where they are from or where they currently are in life,” says Catherine Higgins Whiteside, SVP, marketing communications with $2.7 billion Sunrise Banks, based in Minneapolis. Many bankers with Sunrise Banks speak a range of languages, and are familiar with the unique experiences of its community members. “Building relationships and meeting these customers where they’re at helps to build trust,” she adds.

To that end, the Sunrise partners with various nonprofit social services organizations, Higgins Whiteside says. One is Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio or CLUES, which works to advance social and economic equity and well-being for Latinos in Minnesota. Richard Esquivel, VP and senior business development officer at Sunrise Banks, is a member of the CLUES’ board. Sunrise Banks partners with CLUES to provide Latino families with reliable information regarding financial wellness, particularly around home ownership.

In addition, members of the Sunrise Banks mortgage team work closely with CLUES to offer home ownership resources and guidance in Spanish through workshops for first-time home buyers. Sunrise Bank also is a longtime sponsor of Fiesta Latina, a community street festival hosted by CLUES every September, at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Because an increasing number of customers benefit from the convenience of digital tools, Sunrise also is adding Spanish-language capabilities to its online banking solutions and its website, Higgins Whiteside says. She notes that while Spanish is a single language, it has many diverse dialects. Partnering with a strong translations agency with experience in the highly regulated financial services industry is critical. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also publishes a glossary of Spanish financial terms, she adds.

Chase Bank: Expanding access

Chase Bank is committed to expanding access to financial services for individuals and families in the communities it serves across the lower 48 states, a spokesperson said. The bank’s approach includes tailored support, such as Spanish‑language resources, to help customers at every stage of their financial journey.

For example, Chase offers Spanish‑language service across various channels, including its website, online banking, printed materials and bilingual assistance by phone and in branches. It also hosts free financial wellness workshops on topics such as saving, budgeting and building credit that are available in English and Spanish. These are open to all, the spokesperson said.

Ponce Bank: Seeing opportunity where others do not

In 1960, many banks abandoned the Bronx, considering it a declining community. In contrast, migrants from Puerto Rico who founded Ponce Bank saw potential in the neighborhood, given its residents’ strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. “Our founders had a deep love for the community and were invested in its success. All it needed was financial investment, and they vowed to provide it,” Zanca says. Since then, Ponce Bank has invested deeply in bringing un-banked and under-banked individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations into the banking system, helping customers and communities envision the future, build their dreams and celebrate all they’ve done, she adds.

Ponce Bank helps its neighbors prosper by providing banking services, financial education and community-building initiatives and partnerships, striving to stay true to its roots while evolving alongside the changing and diverse communities it serves. While its foundation is rooted in Hispanic heritage, with many employees speaking Spanish, the bank is committed to ensuring that clients and prospective clients of all ethnicities, cultures and religions feel recognized, respected and included, Zanca says. Ponce Bank employs bilingual staff from the community who understand cultural nuances. It’s not just about language — it’s about belonging and trust, she adds.

At the same time, for community bank marketers: Budgets, resources, the need for speed to market and competition can make it difficult to keep up and stand out, Zanca says. Focusing on high-impact, low-cost strategies can help stretch limited resources. Ponce Bank’s marketing team frequently partners with other departments for support with translation when needed. Leaning into the bank’s local roots and relationships can create authentic connections that larger competitors often struggle to replicate, she adds.

Every year Ponce Bank invites small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to register for its immersive, no-cost Small Business Bootcamp. Led by Ponce’s experts in small business banking, this comprehensive program is designed to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. The program includes lectures and training that focuses on real-world knowledge and helps participants understand how to build and sustain a successful business.

By embedding itself in neighborhoods, hiring from within the community and offering culturally fluent service, the bank removes barriers that have historically kept many Latino customers outside the financial system, Zanca says. In doing so, Ponce Bank isn’t just growing its customer base — it’s helping to build financial stability in communities that have long been overlooked.

Investment and return

Cultivating any new market, and particularly one whose members may speak another language or be unfamiliar with banking practices in the U.S., requires an investment of time and resources.

When banks take a thoughtful and inclusive approach, they position themselves to create value on both sides, Swanson says. By designing strategies that reflect the realities of diverse communities — whether that’s through language accessibility, financial education, or tailored products — they not only expand their reach but also strengthen financial inclusion. That leads to more sustainable growth for the institution while supporting stronger, more resilient communities, she adds. “It’s a mutual benefit that comes from being intentional rather than transactional,” Swanson says.

Karen Kroll is a long-time contributor to ABA Banking Journal.

Latino or Hispanic? Banks seeking to reach the Hispanic market may wonder whether to use the term “Hispanic” or “Latino.” Either is appropriate, says Jane Trachet, marketing communications manager with Ponce Bank. Historically, Hispanic had been more common, but Latino appears to be more popular with younger people, she says. The key is to ask the individual which he or she prefers, says Swanson of Cornerstone Advisors. Doing so shows banks are interested in and respect the way in which customers see themselves.