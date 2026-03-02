SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY MOODY’S

The agricultural market faces unique challenges, from volatile markets and cyclical production to complex operations. In a rapidly changing landscape, time-pressed producers can benefit from lenders who act as strategic partners, offering financial insights and risk analysis to complement their expertise.

The agriculture sector is evolving rapidly, as it relates to both production and access to capital. Farmers today are facing everything from generational shifts to global market pressures. At the same time, ag lenders are being asked to support producers through the increasing complexity, while modernizing their own operations. Financial institutions that adapt to market shifts, embrace digital transformation, and harness data will be best positioned to help their customers succeed and protect their portfolios in the process.

Today’s operating environment for ag lenders is shaped as much by macroeconomic conditions as by farm‑level dynamics. Although the broader U.S. economy has shown resilience, borrowing costs remain elevated after several years of aggressive rate increases, placing sustained pressure on producers who rely on seasonal credit and long‑term financing. Inflation has moderated from recent highs, yet input categories critical to agriculture, including energy, transportation, and labor, continue to show volatility. At the same time, a strong U.S. dollar has reduced export competitiveness, intensifying margin pressure across key commodity segments. For lenders, these forces combine to narrow tolerance for risk while increasing the need for sharper, forward‑looking credit insight.

Compounding production pressures

Generational shifts are transforming the profile of producers

The traditional image of a family-run farm passed down through generations is shifting. As many baby boomer farmers retire, their Gen X and millennial children are often less inclined, or less prepared, to take the reins. As a result, the number of U.S. farms declined from more than 2.4 million in the early 1980s to an estimated 1.88 million by 2024, according to the USDA Census of Agriculture. This decline has contributed to increasing consolidation and a growing reliance on larger agribusinesses. Additionally, the average age of the U.S. producer continues to rise, surpassing 58.1 years in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. These trends are pushing lenders toward larger, more complex agribusiness deals and adding new layers of risk. Meanwhile, with fewer family members involved, producers are increasingly dependent on hired labor — putting an additional strain on an already tight labor market.

Changing technology offers both efficiency and complexity

Today’s farmers are turning to automation and precision ag tools, such as automated seeders, fertilizer spreaders, and smart pesticide systems, to stay competitive. Technology allows producers to scale and improve operational efficiency but also drives up capital expenditure needs. Not only must producers finance new, often expensive equipment, but they also face the cost burden of stranded or redundant legacy equipment, which can increase overall production and erode price competitiveness. These dynamics create more complex financing needs, requiring lenders to evaluate both the return on investment and the broader cost implications of technology adoption.

New global market forces add extra volatility

Tariffs and trade disputes are top of mind for producers, with agriculture often the first target when reciprocal tariffs are enacted. These trade barriers — impacting key imports like corn, pork and poultry — can quickly erode demand and pricing power in the near term. Over time, supply chains may shift toward more trade-friendly nations, such as South Korea, Japan and the U.K. At the same time, U.S. producers face mounting international competition, particularly from Brazil. Rising input costs, especially for essentials like potash from Canada, combined with price volatility in land and other inputs, make it harder for producers to forecast earnings and for lenders to underwrite risk. Consequently, near-term turmoil and downward pressure on net farm income is expected.

Against this backdrop, agricultural lenders are being asked to do more than just adapt their portfolios. Global market disruption ultimately plays out at the community level, where access to capital, local investment and long‑term planning determine how well producers and rural economies absorb shocks. In this environment, the role of agricultural lenders is expanding beyond managing exposure to include supporting the systems on which agriculture depends. Together, these dynamics are reshaping expectations of what agricultural lending must support in a more volatile world.

Ag lending: the new normal

Balancing tradition with innovation

Ag lending has long been rooted in personal relationships and local expertise. But with the rise of remote work and growing digital expectations, even smaller rural banks are under pressure to modernize — without losing their human touch. Attrition has become a growing concern, as smaller, regional banks with significant ag loan portfolios are increasingly losing talent to larger institutions in urban areas that offer higher pay and hybrid work environments. Community and ag lenders will need to think critically about how they can compete — by providing the tools necessary to reduce overhead, streamline redundant lending operations, and improve employee satisfaction.

Managing cyclical cash flows and complex portfolios

Ag lending portfolios are uniquely tied to seasonal cycles, which can result in irregular and unpredictable repayment schedules. Meanwhile, risk modeling is becoming more complicated as economic pressures grow and producers increasingly need financial partners who can help them plan, not just fund.

Producers are experts in production, but not always in business

Most farmers excel at growing crops and raising livestock, but fewer have deep experience in financial management or operational efficiency. As a result, producers are often reliant on their lender to help them understand their financials and how that insight can guide better operational decisions. This gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity for lenders to step in as strategic advisors.

Financial institutions that can connect the dots between economic conditions and operational impact will be better equipped to support their customers in a period of heightened uncertainty. The ability to connect macro trends to borrower‑specific exposure has become a defining feature of competitive Ag lenders.

The new strategic playbook for ag lenders

Across agricultural lending, AI is moving out of the theoretical and into everyday use in targeted ways. Rather than broad transformation initiatives, lenders are focusing on applications that improve consistency and speed across the credit lifecycle from acquisition to ongoing customer engagement. The common thread is not automation for its own sake, but for better use of data to support sound judgment in an environment where margins are tight and uncertainty is persistent.

Embrace digitization and automation

Lenders should look to reduce operational burden through automation and digitization. Solutions that integrate large datasets, AI-powered tools, and intelligent workflows can significantly streamline the lending process — freeing up time for higher-value interactions.

Enhance portfolio analysis with better data

Robust analytics are no longer a nice-to-have. They’re essential for assessing credit risk, forecasting trends, and managing loan loss reserves. By developing comprehensive, digital portfolios, lenders can empower their teams with actionable insights to guide producers more effectively. Lenders can also leverage relevant data and tools to structure lending facilities that align with the seasonal complexities of agricultural borrowers’ cash flows — improving access to capital, support funding needs and helping reduce non-performing loans.

Build a resilient lender model

The most future-ready Ag lenders will strike a balance between personal expertise and data-driven decision support. Investing in secure, scalable solutions — featuring API connectivity, executive dashboards and integrated business intelligence — will position these institutions to grow sustainably while managing risk. To make room for more high-value work, lenders should also look for ways to reduce manual data entry and eliminate redundant tasks, freeing up time to engage directly with producers and provide more value-added analysis.

Ag is changing — and fast. Generational shifts, technological advancements and global market pressures are pushing lenders to evolve alongside the producers they serve, or risk falling behind. Moody’s helps bridge this gap with tools that combine vast datasets, AI-powered workflows and intelligent portfolio analysis to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and support sustainable growth. In today’s landscape, the future belongs to those who digitize, automate, and lead with insight.

