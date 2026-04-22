On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — a crossover episode with the ABA Fraudcast — ABA’s Rob Nichols and Paul Benda provide several updates on ABA’s work to reduce the incidence and cost of fraud for bank customers. Among other topics, they highlight:
- Their recent participation in the United Nations and Interpol Global Fraud Summit. “One of the key messages that I heard loud and clear is the need for there to be a whole ecosystem approach,” said Nichols. “It can’t just be banks protecting their customers and their clients. . . . We have to get these other industrial sectors to really step up and do their fair share.”
- The growing co-sponsorship of the bipartisan SCAM Act, which targets the source of many scams afflicting Americans.
- ABA’s collaboration with the International Banking Federation to bring the best global anti-fraud practices home to the United States.
- The growth of state-level legislative activity, and state bankers association leadership, on fraud issues.
In this episode