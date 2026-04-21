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Nearly half of community banks say technology limitations are their biggest growth obstacle. You are also adding AI and digital tools faster than at any point in the last decade.

The bottleneck is not the technology. It is where technology lives.

Customer portals, fraud tools, AI platforms, and analytics are running in environments never built for them. The symptoms are slow systems, unclear accountability, and compliance gaps.

Five questions can tell any leadership team whether their infrastructure is keeping up with what they are asking it to do.

Nexcess builds infrastructure specifically for this problem: dedicated, isolated, compliance-ready, and sized for how regulated banks actually operate.

Community and regional bank leaders are spending more than ever on AI, fraud detection, and digital banking. Nearly half say technology limitations and integration gaps are holding back their growth. Those two facts belong together. The same banks racing to add capabilities are the ones most likely to hit a ceiling — because most of what they have built over the last five years is running in infrastructure that was never designed for it. The systems sit inside core processing environments that cannot carry the load, or on shared cloud platforms where a compliance question from a regulator has no clean answer. Slowdowns follow. So does confusion about who is responsible when something fails. This article helps leadership teams find that gap in their own institution and do something about it.

The Problem Nobody Has Named Yet

The customer portal is slow again. IT looked at it Friday. Monday brought the same complaints. The hardware is fine. The network is fine. Nothing in the application changed.

The question that rarely comes up: is this system running in the right place? Not whether it has enough resources, but whether the infrastructure underneath it was ever built for the kind of work it does.

CSI’s 2026 Banking Priorities Executive Report surveyed 252 community banking professionals in October 2025. AI and automation ranked as the top technology priority for the third year running. 85% said institutions that adopt AI will gain a competitive advantage. 49% named technology limitations and integration gaps as their biggest obstacle to growth.

Both findings come from the same institutions. Banks are adding more and slowing down more. The connection between those two things sits one level below where most leadership conversations happen.

Two Kinds of Systems. One Infrastructure. That Is the Problem.

Every bank runs two fundamentally different kinds of systems. Most treat them the same way.

The first kind is core: the ledger, payment rails, transaction processing. These were built to be stable and change-resistant. That is appropriate. A ledger error is a regulatory event, not a service complaint.

The second kind is everything added around the core over the last decade: customer portals, digital account opening, fraud analytics, AI tools, real-time reporting. These systems are customer-facing and examiner-visible. They are not low-stakes. When a portal goes down at 9am on a Monday, the CEO hears about it before IT does.

Most of these second-kind systems ended up where there was room. A fraud detection tool went into core infrastructure because it was trusted. A loan origination platform went onto a generic public cloud because it was fast to deploy. Each individual decision was reasonable. The accumulated result is that a large share of mission-critical, customer-facing systems are now running in environments that were not designed for them.

The CSI report makes this explicit. Its experts found that many institutions approach technology as a collection of features rather than a connected architecture. Without aligned infrastructure, they risk improving what customers see on the surface without improving how the bank actually runs.

Latency is what gets noticed. Unclear accountability, where nobody can say with confidence who owns a system when it fails, is a second consequence. Compliance exposure, where the security posture of an environment cannot be demonstrated to a regulator, is a third. All three come from the same place: an infrastructure placement decision that was never made on purpose.

Five Questions Worth Asking Before the Next Initiative Launches

These questions can be worked through in a single leadership conversation. No technical audit required. Just honest answers.

Run them against each customer-facing or examiner-visible system that lives outside core banking: portals, analytics platforms, fraud tools, AI applications.

1. If this system went down right now, who would you call, and would that person pick up?

This is an accountability question. A vendor SLA in a contract is not the same as a named person with a documented responsibility. When something fails at 7am on a payment processing day, a conference call to figure out who owns the problem is not a recovery plan. Examiners have seen this pattern. They do not accept it as governance.

2. Is this system on infrastructure shared with other organizations?

Generic cloud environments are multi-tenant by design. Other organizations run workloads on the same underlying hardware. For systems handling customer financial data, that creates a compliance question that is straightforward to ask and surprisingly hard to answer cleanly. The 2026 Banking Priorities survey found 53% of institutions are highly concerned about cloud-based banking technology risks. Shared infrastructure is a significant reason for that concern.

3. Could you walk a regulator through the compliance posture of this environment in a single conversation?

The question is not whether the environment meets compliance standards. The question is whether you can show it. Documentation, access controls, a clear responsibility model. Something you can hand over, not reconstruct on short notice. The OCC has named infrastructure governance and operational resilience as supervisory priorities. Demonstrability is now part of what examiners look for.

4. When this system needs an update, does that work touch the core?

Core systems change slowly, deliberately, and through a tight change control process. That is good design for a ledger. It is a serious problem when a customer portal update requires coordinating with the team that manages payment processing. Digital roadmaps slow down. New capabilities take longer to ship. Competitors who do not have this entanglement move faster.

5. Would a failure in this system reach your customers before your IT team knew about it?

Systems in the wrong environment do not fail at random. They fail under load, during peak traffic, on the first business day of the month. Predictable failure during high-demand periods is a symptom of an infrastructure mismatch, not bad luck.

Most institutions answer yes to two or three of these questions without much hesitation. The ones that pause on the others have found where the gap is.

One Decision That Addresses All Five

The banks that stopped cycling through the same performance and accountability problems did not do it by replacing their core or starting over on a new platform. They separated non-core, mission-critical systems from the environments that were not built for them, and moved those systems somewhere that was.

That means dedicated infrastructure, not shared with other organizations. It means clear ownership, where one party is responsible and that responsibility is documented. It means a compliance posture that was designed in, with the access controls, audit logs, and accountability boundaries that regulated environments require from the start. And it means the ability to update a customer portal or deploy a new AI tool without filing a change request against the core banking team’s calendar.

This is an architectural decision. It is not a transformation program or a multi-year migration. It can be made before the next initiative launches, which is considerably less expensive than making it after the next incident.

Where Nexcess Fits

Nexcess builds specialty cloud infrastructure for regulated banking environments. The institutions that work with Nexcess are not replacing their core banking systems. They are giving the systems around the core, the portals, AI tools, fraud analytics, and digital banking platforms, an environment that was actually built for that work.

That means dedicated server, not shared. Documented accountability, not assumed. Compliance artifacts that hold up when an examiner asks to see them. Performance headroom for the traffic patterns that digital banking generates. And change velocity that does not require touching the ledger every time a product team wants to ship something.

The practical outcome: systems run the way they are supposed to. When something goes wrong, everyone knows who to call. Compliance reviews take less time because the documentation already exists. Product teams ship faster because their infrastructure does not have a dependency on core processing.

The CSI report notes that community banks blending modern digital capabilities with relationship-centered service will be best positioned to compete. That combination works when the digital side is running on infrastructure built to support it reliably and accountably. Right now, for many institutions, it is not.

Talk to Our Architects

If your institution is adding AI tools, expanding digital capabilities, or heading into an exam cycle, the question of where your systems live is worth answering before the next incident answers it for you.

Talk to our architects . We will help you work through where your systems live today and whether those environments were built for what you are asking them to do.

Erin Raese is CMO at Nexcess, a Specialty Cloud provider focused on high-performance environments for community banks navigating FFIEC, OCC, and FDIC examination requirements. Erin Raese is a growth and commercial strategy executive with 30+ years in technology and 15+ years advising large financial institutions—including Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, First National Bank of Omaha, and Citizens—on martech investment and go-to-market strategy. As Chief Growth Officer at Nexcess, she leads growth strategy for companies operating in regulated, high-accountability environments.

Source: CSI 2026 Banking Priorities Executive Report. Survey conducted October 2025 across 252 community banking professionals at manager level and above.