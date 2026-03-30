In recent years, credit union business lending and the number of credit unions that exceed the statutory cap on member business lending have shot up sharply. What risks do these trends pose to safety and soundness and financial stability? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, ABA’s Dan Brown and John Vermillion discuss their recent research on the subject. Not only does outsized credit union commercial activity steers these not-for-profit cooperatives away from their statutory mission, it also increases their exposure to an asset class where they — and their regulator — have traditionally lacked experience and expertise.

In this episode