Podcast: The Community Bank Digital Transformation Roadmap for 2022

What’s on the community bank roadmap for digital process improvement in 2022? On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Chris Bailey lifts the curtain on his bank’s investments in digital signature management, conversational capabilities and client business optimization.

As SVP and CTO at First Bank in Carmi, Illinois, Bailey discusses how his bank plans to build on its Paycheck Protection Program successes by ramping up investments in “better digital tools for our business clients,” including loan applications, document management and better conversational abilities. And for clients who still like to do business face-to-face — as is the case with many of First Bank’s ag customers in the rural southern Illinois marketplace — First Bank will continue developing dashboards to help them with financial management.

Bailey also discusses how First Bank is educating its own employees about advancements in digital banking and building a culture that drives innovation internally.

