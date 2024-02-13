Looking ahead to new challenges for banks

ABA Banking Journal’s annual analyses target important issues across multiple topics.

By Craig Colgan

B

anks are confronting new and serious challenges in numerous areas. ABA Banking Journal’s recent annual analyses across important subjects provide insight from experts at American Bankers Association and the banking industry:

Compliance risk, interest rates and credit are leading concerns for bankers.

As banks contemplate budget pressures, limited data analytics resources and other challenges, they will need to rely on confidence and tenacity.

In an ABA Viewpoint, ABA’s Dan Brown and Krista Shonk describe how it is vital that regulators coordinate new regulatory initiatives and assess their cumulative impact—not only to ensure the success of the banking industry—but to avoid unintentional harm to the 33.2 million small businesses and their 61.7 million employees that drive Main Street America and the broader U.S. economy.

Change is the only constant and banks’ processes must be fine-tuned to detect all that happens in a rapidly-transforming regulatory environment.

Cybercriminals are professionalizing and a new type of threat is on the rise.

From the Basel III endgame to Regulation II to new Community Reinvestment Act and Section 1071, 2023 has delivered a regulatory onslaught for the industry. How are bankers navigating the waves of overlapping changes? Gary Shook, chair of ABA’s Government Relations Council, offers perspectives on how banks can navigate the policy environment.

Lenders still expect borrower profitability to remain relatively elevated this year.