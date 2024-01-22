Podcast: MDI status helps a mutual bank supercharge its strategy



Late in 2023, Warsaw Federal — a $71 million mutual savings and loan in Cincinnati — was officially designated as a minority depository institution. The move to MDI status is part of the 130-year-old bank’s pivot to serving its community more deeply while building its capital base to support growth. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, President and CEO Robie Suggs discusses the bank’s strategy.

Among other topics, Suggs discusses:

Why and how Warsaw Federal sought and obtained MDI status, and how it helps the bank meet the needs of the Price Hill community of Cincinnati.

The role of the bank in serving unbanked and underbanked households in Price Hill.

Warsaw Federal’s use of tier 1 mutual capital certificates.

How Warsaw Federal is supported through its affiliation with First Mutual Holding Company.

Her own journey as a banker and community and economic development executive.

