Podcast: Crafting a sweet customer experience

The cookies may be pre-packaged in plastic, but human touch remains essential to community banking. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — 1st Security Bank EVP Kelli Nielsen discusses how the retail banking customer experience is changing in the post-COVID era and why in-branch activity remains important. Nielsen also talks about her bank’s approach to talent management in a tight labor market and — as an ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking alumna and advisory board member — discusses the Women of Stonier initiative.

