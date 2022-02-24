Podcast: Have the Cores Stepped Up to the Challenge?

During the CoreConnection session at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers, core provider CEOs sounded notes that will sound familiar to those following the work of ABA’s Core Platforms Committee: open APIs, access to data and flexible and transparent contracts. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Core Platforms Committee Vice Chair Kim Kirk recaps insights that bankers should take away from CoreConnection and discusses what’s ahead for the committee, including the committee’s in-progress work on core conversions. Kirk also discusses the tech transformation work she is leading at Queensborough National Bank and Trust in Georgia and her career path to being a tech and operations leader in community banking.

In this episode: