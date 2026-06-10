The Financial Stability Board has released a draft list of 12 sound practices to guide the adoption of artificial intelligence by banks and other financial institutions.

The sound practices, outlined in a new consultation report, seek to help board members and senior management at financial institutions as they consider business strategy, technology adoption and risk management in an increasingly AI-enabled environment, FSB said in a statement. The report also includes case studies drawn from real-world AI implementation practices.

FSB is seeking feedback on the report, with comments due by July 22. Among the board’s questions is whether the practices are sufficiently flexible to accommodate and address newer types of AI and responsible adoption over time.