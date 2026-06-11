The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has released for public review draft forms that will be used to collect information from payment stablecoin issuers under its jurisdiction.

As part of its implementation of the Genius Act, the OCC is proposing a new information collection that would include weekly and quarterly reporting forms that must be completed by permitted issuers and foreign issuers. The agency is seeking public feedback on the forms.

Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.