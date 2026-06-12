ABA urges OCC to coordinate with other regulators on stablecoin
The OCC needs to coordinate with other federal agencies to ensure that all stablecoin issuers are subject to the same regulatory expectations, ABA said.
The OCC needs to coordinate with other federal agencies to ensure that all stablecoin issuers are subject to the same regulatory expectations, ABA said.
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The OCC has released for public review draft forms that will be used to collect information from payment stablecoin issuers under its jurisdiction.
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