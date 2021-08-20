Bank Marketing Podcast: What Makes for a Great Vendor Relationship?

By John Oxford

artner and/or vendor relationships are very important to any successful bank marketing program. Even the largest internally focused marketing department must have partner support to achieve its goals. What makes for a great bank vendor partnership? How does one go about finding a great fit for banks?

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:

The “fear of missing out” messaging used in vendor pitches. How to find the right partnerships. Do we need Zoom calls when normal calls still work? Can marketing save bank branch consolidation? Does Denzel Washington always play the same role?

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.