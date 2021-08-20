Bank Marketing Podcast: What Makes for a Great Vendor Relationship?

By John OxfordPartner and/or vendor relationships are very important to any successful bank marketing program. Even the largest internally focused marketing department must have partner support to achieve its goals. What makes for a great bank vendor partnership? How does one go about finding a great fit for banks?
In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down:
- The “fear of missing out” messaging used in vendor pitches.
- How to find the right partnerships.
- Do we need Zoom calls when normal calls still work?
- Can marketing save bank branch consolidation?
- Does Denzel Washington always play the same role?
join us online at the virtual ABA Bank Marketing Conference, Sept. 27-28.
John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.