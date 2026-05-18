The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Iran-related sanctions

OFAC targets IRGC operations: As part of Operation Economic Fury, OFAC has designated 12 individuals and entities for their roles enabling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China. The IRGC relies on front companies in permissive economic jurisdictions to obfuscate its role in oil sales and funnel the revenue to the Iranian regime. Read more.

International Criminal Court-related sanctions

Court blocks sanctions against ICC official: On May 13, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order enjoining the federal government from implementing or enforcing the designation of Francesca Albanese as a designated foreign national under President Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions and travel restrictions on ICC officials and agents. The designation of Francesca Albanese is not being implemented or enforced while the court order remains in effect.