Over the past two decades, Pennsylvania-based F.N.B. Corporation has grown its assets from roughly $5.4 billion to $50 billion, grown its net operating income by a similar ratio and more than doubled its retail footprint. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Nexcess — Chairman, President and CEO Vincent Delie discusses his approach to growing the franchise and how F.N.B. is investing in its employees’ capabilities.

Among other topics, Delie discusses:

F.N.B.’s balance of organic growth and M&A and the role of culture in this growth.

The bank’s strategy of hiring data scientists to help the company break down silos and better target customers’ needs.

F.N.B.’s “e-store” concept and how it supports the bank’s “clicks to bricks” retail strategy.

The role of AI in recommending tailored products and providing holistic financial wellness advice, as well as strengthening bank credit and anti-fraud functions.

This episode is presented by Nexcess:

In this episode