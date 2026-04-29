Over the past two decades, Pennsylvania-based F.N.B. Corporation has grown its assets from roughly $5.4 billion to $50 billion, grown its net operating income by a similar ratio and more than doubled its retail footprint. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Nexcess — Chairman, President and CEO Vincent Delie discusses his approach to growing the franchise and how F.N.B. is investing in its employees’ capabilities.
Among other topics, Delie discusses:
- F.N.B.’s balance of organic growth and M&A and the role of culture in this growth.
- The bank’s strategy of hiring data scientists to help the company break down silos and better target customers’ needs.
- F.N.B.’s “e-store” concept and how it supports the bank’s “clicks to bricks” retail strategy.
- The role of AI in recommending tailored products and providing holistic financial wellness advice, as well as strengthening bank credit and anti-fraud functions.
This episode is presented by Nexcess:
In this episode