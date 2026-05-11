The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC removes vessel from SDN List: OFAC removed the chemical/oil tanker ASTRA from the SDN List, which had been designated under Ukraine‑ and Russia‑related sanctions authorities. The vessel had been linked to Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company Limited and previously associated with secondary sanctions risk under Executive Order 14024. Read more.

Cuba-related Sanctions

OFAC issues general license under new Cuba sanctions Executive Order: OFAC issued General License 1 under Executive Order 14404, authorizing transactions that are already permitted or exempt under the Cuban Assets Control Regulations (CACR). The license ensures continuity for authorized Cuba‑related activities while maintaining restrictions on transactions otherwise prohibited under U.S. sanctions laws. Related to this action, OFAC issued six new Cuba-related Frequently Asked Questions 1251-1256. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC targets Iran’s weapons procurement networks: As part of its Economic Fury campaign, OFAC sanctioned 10 individuals and entities across the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe for supporting Iran’s military procurement of weapons and materials for its drone and ballistic missile programs. The action aims to disrupt supply chains tied to Iran’s Shahed‑series UAVs and broader defense capabilities, while the State Department concurrently designated four additional entities linked to Iran’s conventional arms activities. Read more.

OFAC targets Iran‑backed networks exploiting Iraq’s oil sector: As part of its Economic Fury campaign, OFAC sanctioned Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Oil and several Iran‑aligned militia leaders for exploiting Iraq’s oil sector to benefit the Iranian regime and fund terrorist activities. The action, taken under Executive Orders 13902 and 13224, targets corruption, oil diversion schemes, and militia networks linked to groups such as Asa’ib Ahl Al‑Haq and Kata’ib Sayyid Al‑Shuhada. These designations support ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s influence and disrupt revenue streams used to finance destabilizing activities in the region. Read more.