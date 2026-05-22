Kevin Warsh was sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve during a ceremony at the White House today.

Warsh was nominated by President Trump earlier this year to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chairman. He was confirmed by the Senate on May 13. He will serve a four-year term as chair.

Earlier in his career, Warsh worked in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley before joining the administration of President George W. Bush, where he was special assistant to the president for economic policy and executive secretary at the National Economic Council. Bush nominated Warsh to serve on the Fed board in 2006. During his term, he served as the Fed’s representative to the G20 and as an emissary to the emerging and advanced economies in Asia.

Powell intends to remain on the Fed board. His term as governor ends in 2028.