Podcast: Giving Emerging Community Bank Talent ‘Opportunities to Shine’

The fourth season of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Reich and Tang Deposit Solutions — kicks off with Minnesota community banker Andy Schornack. On the younger side for a bank president and CEO, Schornack discusses his career trajectory, what excites him about banking and what he is doing at Flagship Bank and Security Bank and Trust to expand the leadership pipeline to give younger bankers “opportunities to shine” and build their management chops.

“We’ve acquired banks, we’ve done core conversions, we’ve rolled out online account opening,” Schornack says, noting that these projects “allow younger people to take on bigger roles and take on more responsibility.”

Schornack discusses how he forged his career as a bank executive during the 2008 financial crisis, and he talks about how his banks are responding to today’s crisis, including a 2% business loan program from Security Bank and Trust clients in three counties. Schornack also explores how banks are supporting entrepreneurship and responding to the needs of damaged small businesses in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area in the wake of this summer’s civil unrest.

