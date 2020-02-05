Podcast: One Bank CEO on How Diversity Fuels Innovation



It takes a “diversity of imagination” to drive innovation in community banking, says Lead Bank CEO and Vice Chairman Josh Rowland on the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by Franklin Madison. Rowland — who has been recognized as one of the most innovative community bank CEOs — explains Lead Bank’s board diversity strategy, which has resulted in the majority of the bank’s independent directors being women.

“There’s this vast resource of incredibly energetic and experienced women and people of color who should be asked to join our banks,” he says. “Being more representative of our community so that we could help them achieve success was very obvious as a starting point.”

Rowland also discusses how the “creative friction” of diverse points of view has helped Lead Bank develop fintech partnerships that drive its financial inclusion strategy.

to listen to this week’s episode. Listen to a bonus clip in which Rowland discusses his unexpected path to banking, including Ph.D. studies in English.

