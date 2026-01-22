From one location in Wilmington, North Carolina, Live Oak Bank is the nation’s largest Small Business Administration lender and a leading partner in developing technology for community banks. With an uncertain economic and business environment, two top executives from Live Oak Bank joined the ABA Banking Journal Podcast to discuss:
- How Live Oak delivers personalized banking services to a nationwide footprint.
- Where small business owners are looking to grow and build in the coming months.
- The need for liquidity in small business acquisitions and succession planning.
- The role of technology, including AI, in helping to improve the ability of banks to serve small business clients.
- How SBA loans fit into the Live Oak business model.
- Tips for community banks looking to deepen their SBA-guaranteed lending, including outsourcing back-office functions to ensure compliance with guarantee requirements.
