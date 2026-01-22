

From one location in Wilmington, North Carolina, Live Oak Bank is the nation’s largest Small Business Administration lender and a leading partner in developing technology for community banks. With an uncertain economic and business environment, two top executives from Live Oak Bank joined the ABA Banking Journal Podcast to discuss:

How Live Oak delivers personalized banking services to a nationwide footprint.

Where small business owners are looking to grow and build in the coming months.

The need for liquidity in small business acquisitions and succession planning.

The role of technology, including AI, in helping to improve the ability of banks to serve small business clients.

How SBA loans fit into the Live Oak business model.

Tips for community banks looking to deepen their SBA-guaranteed lending, including outsourcing back-office functions to ensure compliance with guarantee requirements.

In this episode