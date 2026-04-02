The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau received more than 6.6 million complaints in 2025, according to the bureau’s annual report on consumer complaint responses. Banks and other financial companies responded to more than 99% of complaints in a timely manner.

The CFPB noted that the number of consumer complaints it received has doubled nearly every year in recent years. For example, it received nearly 3.2 million complaints in 2024, and 1.6 million complaints the year before that.

Of the 6.6 million complaints the bureau received last year, 90% were sent to companies for review and response, 3% were referred to other regulatory agencies, and 7% were found to be not actionable.

The CFPB sent complaints to more than 4,000 companies for review and response in 2025, according to the report. Companies confirmed a commercial relationship with the complainant and closed the matter with explanation or relief to approximately 5.4 million complaints.