Sponsor banking, or banking as a service, is a unique opportunity for banks — but it requires strategy, discipline and a laser focus on risk. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Amanda Swoverland, president of Hatch Bank, discusses her bank’s strategy in BaaS. Among other topics, Swoverland talks about:

Hatch Bank’s evolution as a sponsor bank focused on embedded lending and card issuance.

How boards of directors and bank management teams can evaluate strategy for sponsor banking.

The importance and scope of due diligence with fintech partners.

A recently announced partnership with a fintech firm that provides private student loans focused on upperclassmen and grad students who are approaching completion of their degrees.

Her career journey from enterprise risk management in banking through leading compliance for a fintech startup to president of a bank.

The experiences she brought from fintech into her newest banking role.

In this episode