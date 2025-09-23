American Bankers Association Vice Chair Catherine Owen and ABA board member Tom Fraser will be among the bankers participating in the Federal Reserve’s Community Bank Conference on Oct. 9, according to a recently released agenda for the event.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman announced earlier this year that the conference will be held in Washington, D.C., and will bring together bankers, industry experts, academics and other stakeholders to discuss the Fed’s work with community banks. The event will be livestreamed for the public at federalreserve.gov and on YouTube. In-person attendance is limited and by invitation only.

The conference will feature speeches from Bowman, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as fireside chats on payments innovation, the economy and the evolution of consumer demands. It will also feature banker panels on winning strategies for community bankers – moderated by CNBC’s Jim Cramer – and on tailoring bank capital and liquidity standards for community banks.

Owen, who is president and CEO of State Holding Company in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Fraser, who is president and CEO of First Mutual Bancorp in Lakewood, Ohio, will participate in the tailoring bank capital panel. Other bankers participating in the conference include former ABA board members Scott Dueser, chairman and CEO of First Financial Bancshares in Abilene, Texas; Chip Mahan, CEO and Chairman of Live Oak Bancshares in Wilmington, North Carolina; and Jill Castilla, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond in Oklahoma.