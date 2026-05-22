The Federal Housing Administration will continue to require three credit reports for single-family loans, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced yesterday.

In April, HUD jointly announced with FHFA the adoption of the FICO 10T and VantageScore 4.0 credit scoring models alongside Classic FICO for FHA loans.

HUD now plans to keep the tri-merge requirement, “ensuring a comprehensive and consistent evaluation of borrower credit information across all acceptable scoring models and supporting prudent risk management,” according to a statement.

Implementation dates and additional guidance will be announced later this year, the agency said.