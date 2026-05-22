Consumer sentiment decreased 5.0 points month-over-month in May to 44.8, down 7.4 points from one year ago, according to final results of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Current Economic Conditions Index edged fell 6.7 points from the previous month to 45.8 and down 13.1 points from the previous year. The Consumer Expectations decreased 4.0 points to 44.1, 3.8 points lower than the May 2025 Index.

Consumer sentiment fell for the third straight month as supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to boost gasoline prices. Sentiment is now just below the previous historical trough seen in June 2022. The cost of living continues to be a first-order concern, with 57% of consumers spontaneously mentioning that high prices were eroding their personal finances, up from 50% last month. Lower-income consumers and those without college degrees posted particularly strong sentiment declines; these groups are more sensitive to increases in the cost of gas and other essentials. Independents and Republicans saw decreases in sentiment, with both groups reaching their lowest readings of the current presidential administration. Meanwhile, sentiment of Democrats was little changed from last month. Critically, consumers appear worried that inflation will increase and proliferate beyond fuel prices, even in the long run.

Year-ahead inflation expectations inched up from 4.7% last month to 4.8% this month. The current reading substantially exceeds the 3.4% reading seen in February 2026 prior to the start of the Iran conflict, along with all 2024 readings. Long-run inflation expectations climbed from 3.5% in April to 3.9% in May, notably higher than the 2.8% to 3.2% range seen in 2024. This month’s increase in long-run expectations reflects sizable jumps among independents and Republicans. For the latter group, long-run inflation expectations are currently more than double their February 2025 reading on a monthly basis.

Read the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release.