ABA Banking Journal
Podcast: Reducing the friction in banking
Anne Tangen
President and CEO
BankFive

Podcast: Reducing the friction in banking

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Community Banking, Featured, Human Resources, Mutual Banks, Retail and Marketing, Technology

Sometimes there are good reasons for friction in the banking experience: to stop fraud, to comply with laws. But sometimes the friction is a result of legacy tech — and legacy thinking. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Anne Tangen, a bank IT expert-turned-CEO at BankFive in Fall River, Massachusetts, talks about BankFive’s efforts to reduce friction in the account opening process, as well as her work to smooth the path for talented women in the community bank C-suite.

Tangen also discusses her own career experience working at banks of all sizes and how BankFive is embracing its mutual identity and investing in growth.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

In this episode:

