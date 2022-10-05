Podcast: Inspiring rising leaders to be part of something bigger



As a leader in selecting and developing potential Chick-fil-A restaurant operators for many years, André Kennebrew conducted around 8,500 talent interviews. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by SmartStream — Kennebrew talks about what he learned about talent from one of America’s fastest-growing and top-rated consumer brands. He also discusses:

The difference between hiring and selection and why it matters for recruiting Gen Z and millennial talent

The role of nature and nurture in leadership capability

His favorite interview questions

What he learned about leadership and talent from his pre-Chick-fil-A career as a bank executive and administrative pastor

