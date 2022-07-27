Podcast: Making the move from a stock bank to a mutual



After spending more than a quarter century in de novo commercial banks, Dave Hanrahan made a career move to a mutual savings bank, and he hasn’t looked back. On the latest episode of the the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by Apiture, Hanrahan talks about the transition to mutual banking as president of Century Savings Bank in Vineland, New Jersey. Hanrahan discusses the key differences and how his bank tackles the traditional challenges mutuals face in capital for growth.

Hanrahan also discusses the commercial real estate market and how bankers can respond to the first rising rate environment in a generation. And as a member of the ABA Foundation board of directors, Hanrahan provides an update on the foundation’s new executive director and the role banks play in community engagement.

